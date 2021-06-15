For music fans in China, French music may be less mainstream than its UK and the US counterparts, but this actually allows it to flow in a more free way among serious music fans. The Livestream Music Festival "Tasty Sounds of France" was presented on Octobor 22, 2020 by MusicDish and HiFive in collaboration with the French Embassy, the French Bureau of Foreign Affairs, and the French Cultural Center Beijing. Lineups includes Archibald (Electronic Jazz under the Northern Lights), Bare Teeth (Punk Rock), Engine (Latin American Beat + Blues Melody + Flamenco Spirit), KIZ (Electropop), Vautour (A bold duo of drums, bass and rock).