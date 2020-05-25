The Crew Alumni

Clara

Born and raised in an Asian International Financial Center. At the age of 17, I went to university alone in a city filled with culture and known for the entertainment industry 11600 kilometers away from home. UCLA student majoring in sociology, with a minor in film and digital media. I'm convinced that with my learned skills and knowledge, I can promote unique and interesting art. But most importantly, I hope to bring together the music of the world alongside MusicDish.