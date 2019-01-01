独立小炒

HomeTour HighlightsToursArtistsEventsConferencesNewsVideosAboutContact

    • - Tour Highlights -

      Sturle Dagsland 2019 China Touring

      Norwegian Experimental Ethno-world Music Duo

      FuNiushan College Student Music Festival

      Festival

      Tom The Suit Forst 2018 China Touring

      Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist

      OCT-Loft Jazz Festival

      Festival

    • - Selected Tours -

    • - Selected Major Acts -

      Sugar Blue

      Grammy winning blues harmonica legend Sugar Blue has been called the Jimi Hendrix of the harmonica. He has played and recorded with Willie Dixon, Prince, Stan Getz, Bob Dylan, only to name a few... and notably the Rolling Stones, including their biggest hit "Miss You". He has appeared across America, Europe, Africa and Asia at many prestigious festivals and venues over the decades.

       

      Tour Booking: musicdish@gmail.com

      Tom "The Suit" Forst

      Blues Hall of Fame guitarist Tom "The Suit" Forst has gained acclaim as a guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, performing and recording with musicians from The Johnny Winter Band, Saturday Night Live, Allman Brothers Band, Paul Nelson Band, Stephen Colbert Show Band, Popa Chubby and Grammy winning musicians & producers. As a performer he has opened for Hoobastank, Marshall Tucker Band, Lucas Nelson (Willie's son!), Atlanta Rhythm Section, 3 Dog Night, Gideon Luke, Grand Funk.

       

      Tour Booking: musicdish@gmail.com

      VAUTOUR

      VAUTOUR, formed by duo Antony and Dimitri, also known as THE GOATPHAZERS, offers a genuine and complete bass music experience proudly representing an art direction mixing the electronic music’s nightlife frenzy with the heaviness and live energy of a rock show. The duo play DJ sets in clubs nationwide such as Glaz'art (Paris), Petit Bain (Paris), Aenigma (Tours), Jungle Assault (Orléans) and Dirty noise (Nantes). They were also invited to international festivals such as Atlas Weekend (Ukraine) and Let it Roll (Czech Republic) in 2018, both of which re-invited them in 2020 though would be cancelled due to coronavirus.

       

      Tour Booking: musicdish@gmail.com

      Sturle Dagsland

      Sturle Dagsland is a highly acclaimed musical duo from Norway. They alternate at playing on an array of instruments and electronics, harmonically creating an expressive, progressive, ever-changing soundscape dominated by Sturle's unrestrained innovative vocals ranging from ravening ferocious screams to virtuous angelic chanting which won him the "Emerging Artist" award in Copenhagen, and they have toured extensively all across the world ever since.

       

      Tour Booking: musicdish@gmail.com

      Two Siberians

      Two Siberians is a unique instrumental jazz-rock fusion duo composed of Artem Yakushenko (violin) and Yuri Matveev (guitar). They are the authors of several hundred original music pieces, ranging ballet score to soundtracks for Russian TV and film. They have also collaborated with well-known jazz musicians such as Michael Brecker, Don Byron, and Richard Bona. They have participated in international festivals around the world, including JVC (USA), Saratoga Jazz Festival (USA), Livercusin Jazz Festival (Germany), Oslo World Music Festival (Norway) and Invasion (Russia).

       

      Tour Booking: musicdish@gmail.com

      A Love Electric

      A Love Electric is a three nationality power trio born out of Mexico City’s jazz scene. Their sound is representative of punk jazz, power psych, post-genre, and freak rock. Most notable for performing with artists Anton Fier, Billy Martin, Cyro Baptista, and the Straits, the group has also performed in some of the world’s most acclaimed jazz festivals: from New York City’s Winter Jazz to jazz festivals throughout Latin America.

       

      Tour Booking: musicdish@gmail.com

    • - Selected Events -

      Business Delegations in China

      Alan Krueger on Rockonomics

      Beijing Fever! Disco Madness!

    • - Selected Conferences -

      SXSW 2018

      Panel moderator at SXSW 2018 in Austin, USA

      MusicBiz 2017

      Speaker at MusicBiz 2017 in Nashville, USA

      China Connect 2017

      Keynote speaker at China Connect 2017 in Paris, France

      What's Next in Music? 2017

      Panelist at What's Next in Music? 2017 in Vilnus , Lithuania

      Bangkok Music City 2019

      Speaker and panel moderator at Bangkok Music City 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand

      Colisium International Music Forum 2018

      Keynote speaker at Colisium International Music Forum 2018 in Almaty, Kazakhstan

      Sound of the Xity (SOTX) 2017

      Panel moderator at Sound of the Xity (SOTX) 2017 in Beijing

      Asia Pacific Music Meeting (APaMM) 2015

      Panelist at Asia Pacific Music Meeting (APaMM) 2015 in Ulsan, Korea

      Asia Pacific Music Meeting (APaMM) 2018

      Speaker at Asia Pacific Music Meeting (APaMM) 2018 in Ulsan, Korea

    • - News -

      New Single by Eric Allen: "She Waits"

      American blues singer Eric Allen just released his new single "She Waits".

      Learn more about Eric Allen and his new single here.

      HI!LIVE Presents Sounds of Sweden

      Hi!Live and MusicDish Collaborate With Westside Music Sweden for an Unforgettable Livestream Showcase

      Learn more about the showcase here.

      HI!LIVE Presented by HIFIVE and MusicDish

      A Livestream Featuring Artists from Around the World Including Rebel Rhythms, Tennyson King, Sugar Blue and More

      Learn more about the livestream here.

      Colisium International Music Forum Presents

      Online Panel Discussion on "Live Music Business on Quarantine" with Global Music Professionals

      See the full discussion here.

         Past News

    • - Videos -

      LivExp

      LivExp is an idea conceived during the beginnings of the coronavirus epidemic, where we stream the best live video performances from concerts and festivals around the world for the music-lovers under mandated or self-quarantine.

      LivExp: Take You Into the Soul Scene— Urban Nomad Freakout Festival Exclusive Clip

      LivExp: Tennyson King Vietnam in February Live

      Music Video Premiers

      Music Videos premier weekly on our channels from talented and unique artists around the world.

      Befallen - VINTERSEA

      Think Too Fast - JFDR

    • - About MusicDish*China 独立小炒 -

      MusicDish*China 独立小炒 is a creative music agency based in Beijing, focused on producing and promoting live music events across China. Since producing its first tour during the Shanghai World Expo 2010 for Tomas Doncker, MusicDish*China has been developing and touring a growing roster of international artists, including award-winning acts Sugar Blue, Tom "The Suit" Forst and Sturle Dagsland. Over the years, we've produced 6-8 tours annually, with most tours including events in 8-10 cities across China. For example in 2018, we organized events in 24 cities, including at festivals (OCT-Loft Jazz Festival in Shenzhen and Shunde, MTA Festival, FuNiushan College Student Music Festival, World Music Asia, Yilong Country Music Festival and Xiamen Chuan Jazz Festival), livehouses, art spaces and shopping malls such as Beijing's SOHO Galaxy and Shenzhen's CITIC Plaza. MusicDish*China has also produced events in North America and Europe for some of the biggest names in the Chinese music world such as Mayday, Jolin Tsai and Second Hand Rose.

      - The Crew -

      Eric de Fontenay

      Founder, Manager

      Eric is the founder of MusicDish*China. With more than 20 years of experience in the Western music market and a unique vision, he decided to enter the Chinese independent music market in 2009, to provide Chinese music lovers with talented overseas bands, as well as assist overseas musicians in music distribution, sales, and tour planning across Greater China. Currently, Eric is the overseas agent of popular Chinese rock band Second Hand Rose, Gemini, and Iron Kite.

      Jue

      Head of Domestic Music

      I follow Chinese independent music, and am looking forward to all types of music that is expressed sincerely. I seek personal growth alongside music, while attempting to become a little "screw" in the music industry.

      Grey

      Label Outreach/Social Media Assistant

      Grey Devlin (they/them) is a Jazz/World Music major and Anthropology minor at Wellesley College. They’re passionate about playing saxophone in jazz bands and learning about the transnationalism of music. They’re a non-binary musician and are interested in researching transgender/non-binary artists.

      Clara

      Social Media

      Born and raised in an Asian International Financial Center. At the age of 17, I went to university alone in a city filled with culture and known for the entertainment industry 11600 kilometers away from home. UCLA student majoring in sociology, with a minor in film and digital media. I'm convinced that with my learned skills and knowledge, I can promote unique and interesting art. But most importantly, I hope to bring together the music of the world alongside MusicDish.

      Maggie

      Festival Outreach

      An Economics and Chinese Studies double major at Northwestern University. I enjoy music that is unique and distinctive. My biggest hope is for music to transcend national borders and give the youth the strength and freedom to express themselves.

      Ian

      Domestic Music Assistant

      A recent graduate with majors in Music Business and Chinese Studies, I have always been passionate about international music and helping amplify the voices of others. After various experiences engaging with local music scenes in both China and the US, I now get to work sharing great music both within China and abroad.

      Katrina

      Domestic Music Assistant

      Have lived in China, Canada and the US in the past. A current Data Science & Business double major at UC Berkeley. Happiest near mountains and oceans. Cannot live without musicals, movies, dark chocolates, coffees and cocktails. Always daydreaming about being a day-time photographer and night-time bartender. Amateur flutist. Aficionado of C-pop, jazz and folk music. Music is the cocktail of my life.

      Alicia

      Web Content Developer

      I am a student at Georgetown University studying Management and Operations and Information Management with a Music minor. Music in itself is a language that connects the world together and has allowed me to discover my passion for Chinese music. I cannot wait to see the universal language of music bring people together and spread love.

      Emily

      Website & Social Media Developer

      As a Music Technology major and Computer Science minor at Connecticut College, I have a passion for international music and its ability to connect cultures and society through a shared understanding. I look towards increasing exposure to international music as a way of bringing people closer together, even as they are worlds apart.

      Kelly

      Domestic Music Assistant

      An emerging composer. I am pursuing my master’s degree in music composition at Western University. Many of my orchestral arrangements from films and musicals have been publicly performed. My music is spontaneous and intricate, exploring the feelings and dreams of my inner world. I hope that I can contribute to sharing and delivering the miracle of music to people worldwide.

      Wenqiu

      Domestic Music Assistant

      Hey here is Wenqiu! I was born and raised in Chongqing. Crazy about travelling to encounter new people and things. Used to perform in a musical and work as a club singer, also love to explore different music styles and indie bands. I believe music is a world language that connects people strongly. Hope to bring more good music from both the West and the East to Chinese people and to the world.

    • - Contact -

      Email

      Facebook Page

      Facebook Group

      Wechat

      Weibo

    kale.media © Copyright 2019

      Cookie Use
      我们使用cookies来确保流畅的浏览体验。若继续，我们认为你接受使用cookies。
      了解更多