EL SONIDO DEL DRAGÓN
MusicDish*China & Bunka Radio Bring
'The Sound of the Dragon' to Latin American Audiences
Coinciding with the New Year of the Ox, Bunka Radio will be unveiling a new Spanish-language radio show "El Sonido del Dragón" (The Sound of the Dragon) on February 17th at 8:00 pm (Colombia). Produced by Bunka Wave and Beijing-based MusicDish*China, the monthly show will showcase the latest Chinese indie music and bands to music lovers across Latin America.
El Sonido del Dragón grew out of an earlier partnership with MusicDish*China to produce 'Chinese Sound Dynasty', an hour-long episode that was part of Asian Music Day, Bunka Radio's annual celebration of Asian music spanning countries from Japan and South Korea to Thailand and Indonesia. The episode featured music from bands that had shaped China's indie music scene in 2020, including Berlin Psycho Nurses, Stolen, Dirty Moon, SuperTT and Zimablue.
Curated by MusicDish*China and produced by the Bunka Radio team, the El Sonido del Dragón radio show will build a cultural bridge that will engage and energize Spanish language audiences with the sounds of one of the world's largest and fastest growing music markets that most often goes unnoticed outside the Middle Kingdom.
El Sonido del Dragón will have a 90-minute runtime and be broadcasted monthly on the Bunka Radio website (www.bunkaradio.com) as well as through the Bunka Radio app for Android and RadioGarden app for iOS. Additionally, the show will be available the following day on Mixcloud. Listeners can use the hashtags #elsonidodeldragon y #thesoundofthedragonspanish on social media platforms Facebook Twitter and Instagram for more details about the show as well as featured music and bands.
A real cultural tie bridge between Asia & Latin America:
Bunka Wave is a specialized digital content platform about Asian culture since 2011. Several interviews and reviews have been issued to bring the best information in Spanish and English. Bunka Wave has several correspondents from the Americas and Spain. Twitter & Instagram: @bunkawave / Facebook: Bunka Wave.
Bunka Radio is the online multicultural radio encouraging the worldwide culture and arts since 2013 in English and Spanish. Bunka Radio has a a-la-carte radio shows from Colombia, Mexico & the United States. Twitter & Instagram: @bunkaradio / Facebook: Bunka Radio.
MusicDish*China is a Beijing-based music discovery and lifestyle agency dedicated to connecting Greater China's music market with the world. Starting with its first concerts during the Shanghai World Expo 2010, MusicDish*China has produced hundreds of events across China while serving as a music discovery platform through its network of online channels behind China's Great Firewall. It has also produced performances in North America, Europe and Asia for award-winning Chinese acts such as Second Hand Rose, Jolin Tsai, Mayday and Joanna Wong. Twitter & Instagram: @musicdish_china / Facebook: musicdish / http://musicdishchina.sxl.cn