El Sonido del Dragón will have a 90-minute runtime and be broadcasted monthly on the Bunka Radio website (www.bunkaradio.com) as well as through the Bunka Radio app for Android and RadioGarden app for iOS. Additionally, the show will be available the following day on Mixcloud. Listeners can use the hashtags #elsonidodeldragon y #thesoundofthedragonspanish on social media platforms Facebook Twitter and Instagram for more details about the show as well as featured music and bands.