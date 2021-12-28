Unicat Attack Series

Musicdish and Draftpop had organized a series Unicat Attack Parties which represents the underground electronic music. It combines live performances and DJ sets, with each event also being a release party for a compilation of original electronic music on cassette tape and online streaming platforms. The whole thing is themed around unicorn cats with each event and tape adorned with a different version of the Unicat created by a guest artist. The first 3 volumes of Unicat parties were held in 2021 and the series will continue throughout 2022. The aim of Unicat Attack is to create a fun, playful event which introduces new and interesting types of electronic music to different audiences and gives DJs and live artists an opportunity to reach new audiences.
The parties were held in different cities, including Beijing and Chengdu. The 1st party was held in Floso, a designer shop in Beijing selling vintage and designer products ,very recommendable for those who wanna do a treasure hunt. The 2nd was held in Clash, while the 3rd had its afternoon show in RA and midnight show in Solo. The 4th volume, is a double city event in collaboration, taking part in Great Leap Brew pub in both the city Beijing and Chengdu.
Numbers of musicians were invited to perform in the parties, involving Noise Arcade, 4 Channels Club, DJ Vicunas, Bass Ventura and Pitch Detective in the 1st volume. Gaku, thruoutin, MissyTana, Rothwell, Looooooongish Cat in the 2nd volume. Meng Qi, TamiX, Blackhoodie, Looooooongish Cat,NEKO GIRL（VJ), HuangWeiWei, Jackson Lee, Dacheese, Vicunas in the 3rd volume. Last but not least, we have Orb, Tino, Solar Pavilion, Marc Francois in Chengdu. And DJ BORING, TIM SOMNIA, Bass Ventura(Pitch Detective), Loooooongish Cat in Beijing. The massive number of guest artists have provided a variety of electronic music throughout the series.