Unicat Attack Series

Musicdish and Draftpop had organized a series Unicat Attack Parties which represents the underground electronic music. It combines live performances and DJ sets, with each event also being a release party for a compilation of original electronic music on cassette tape and online streaming platforms. The whole thing is themed around unicorn cats with each event and tape adorned with a different version of the Unicat created by a guest artist. The first 3 volumes of Unicat parties were held in 2021 and the series will continue throughout 2022. The aim of Unicat Attack is to create a fun, playful event which introduces new and interesting types of electronic music to different audiences and gives DJs and live artists an opportunity to reach new audiences.