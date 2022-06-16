新出锅 Fresh Out The Pot!

In September 2021, MusicDish began shinning a spotlight on emerging bands that released their first musical work during the pandemic. In terms of the status quo of the indie music scene, the number of talented new bands had grown significantly as did the challenges they faced. Accordingly, MusicDish launched Fresh Out The Pot 新出锅 in May 2022, a long- term project providing artist development support to this new wave of emerging artists & bands, with a planned showcase concert on May 22nd.
Due to the uncertain restrictions and lockdown in China, music fans had to take some time off the in- person live shows. In response, MusicDish converted the live show into a series of livestreaming performances via its official WeChat Video Channels. At the time of this writing, indie bands The Clinic, Mildew and Since TMRW have been featured, with The Clinic's livestream reaching over 55K viewers and over 7K likes.
In addition to the bands' performances, the livestream incorporated elements with direct interaction with audience members to create a more immersive experience such as "Order your songs", "Band Q&A", and "Raffle Tickets". For example, "Order your song" is a 5-song playlist crowdsourced from MusicDish's Yaogun music lifestyle affinity club members that is played after each performance while the "Raffle Ticket" has included prize giveaways such as tickets to the Beijing Skin Tattoo & Punk Festival, Buyi Band national tour as well as merch from the performing bands such as The Clinic's CDs and their nurse caps.