新出锅 Fresh Out The Pot!

In addition to the bands' performances, the livestream incorporated elements with direct interaction with audience members to create a more immersive experience such as "Order your songs", "Band Q&A", and "Raffle Tickets". For example, "Order your song" is a 5-song playlist crowdsourced from MusicDish's Yaogun music lifestyle affinity club members that is played after each performance while the "Raffle Ticket" has included prize giveaways such as tickets to the Beijing Skin Tattoo & Punk Festival, Buyi Band national tour as well as merch from the performing bands such as The Clinic's CDs and their nurse caps.