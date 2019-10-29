European Delegation in China

In 2019, MusicDish continued its successful relationship with nexxworks, this time arranging a visit to independent, not-for-profit art museum M WOODS museum founded in 2014 by collectors Lin Han and Wanwan Lei, and co-founded by Michael Xufu Huang, which has been at the cutting edge of redefining the relationship between contemporary art and young Chinese audiences. In addition to talks given by MusicDish and M Woods, the 30-odd delegates were given a private tour of the museum and performance by Beijing avant-guard experimental duo ByeBye Fish.