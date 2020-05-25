Bali-based Rhythm Rebels is an acoustic electronic duo skilled in delivering their powerful electronic and dance styles through traditional and handmade instruments. Toronto-based singer-songwriter Tennyson King, who has been continuously touring for several years in countries stretching from Brazil to Australia and China, combines elements from blues, roots, and rock with touching, humorous stories of life-on-the-road. Known to many as a Grammy-winning harmonicist, singer, composer, and legendary blues figure, Sugar Blue has performed with and collaborated with some of the greatest names in music, including Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Prince, and more.