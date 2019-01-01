- Selected Tours -
- Selected Major Acts -
Sugar Blue
Grammy winning blues harmonica legend Sugar Blue has been called the Jimi Hendrix of the harmonica. He has played and recorded with Willie Dixon, Prince, Stan Getz, Bob Dylan, only to name a few... and notably the Rolling Stones, including their biggest hit "Miss You". He has appeared across America, Europe, Africa and Asia at many prestigious festivals and venues over the decades.
Tom "The Suit" Forst
Blues Hall of Fame guitarist Tom "The Suit" Forst has gained acclaim as a guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, performing and recording with musicians from The Johnny Winter Band, Saturday Night Live, Allman Brothers Band, Paul Nelson Band, Stephen Colbert Show Band, Popa Chubby and Grammy winning musicians & producers. As a performer he has opened for Hoobastank, Marshall Tucker Band, Lucas Nelson (Willie's son!), Atlanta Rhythm Section, 3 Dog Night, Gideon Luke, Grand Funk.
VAUTOUR
VAUTOUR, formed by duo Antony and Dimitri, also known as THE GOATPHAZERS, offers a genuine and complete bass music experience proudly representing an art direction mixing the electronic music’s nightlife frenzy with the heaviness and live energy of a rock show. The duo play DJ sets in clubs nationwide such as Glaz'art (Paris), Petit Bain (Paris), Aenigma (Tours), Jungle Assault (Orléans) and Dirty noise (Nantes). They were also invited to international festivals such as Atlas Weekend (Ukraine) and Let it Roll (Czech Republic) in 2018, both of which re-invited them in 2020 though would be cancelled due to coronavirus.
Sturle Dagsland
Sturle Dagsland is a highly acclaimed musical duo from Norway. They alternate at playing on an array of instruments and electronics, harmonically creating an expressive, progressive, ever-changing soundscape dominated by Sturle's unrestrained innovative vocals ranging from ravening ferocious screams to virtuous angelic chanting which won him the "Emerging Artist" award in Copenhagen, and they have toured extensively all across the world ever since.
Two Siberians
Two Siberians is a unique instrumental jazz-rock fusion duo composed of Artem Yakushenko (violin) and Yuri Matveev (guitar). They are the authors of several hundred original music pieces, ranging ballet score to soundtracks for Russian TV and film. They have also collaborated with well-known jazz musicians such as Michael Brecker, Don Byron, and Richard Bona. They have participated in international festivals around the world, including JVC (USA), Saratoga Jazz Festival (USA), Livercusin Jazz Festival (Germany), Oslo World Music Festival (Norway) and Invasion (Russia).
A Love Electric
A Love Electric is a three nationality power trio born out of Mexico City’s jazz scene. Their sound is representative of punk jazz, power psych, post-genre, and freak rock. Most notable for performing with artists Anton Fier, Billy Martin, Cyro Baptista, and the Straits, the group has also performed in some of the world’s most acclaimed jazz festivals: from New York City’s Winter Jazz to jazz festivals throughout Latin America.
- Selected Conferences -
SXSW 2018
Panel moderator at SXSW 2018 in Austin, USA
MusicBiz 2017
Speaker at MusicBiz 2017 in Nashville, USA
China Connect 2017
Keynote speaker at China Connect 2017 in Paris, France
What's Next in Music? 2017
Panelist at What's Next in Music? 2017 in Vilnus , Lithuania
Bangkok Music City 2019
Speaker and panel moderator at Bangkok Music City 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand
Colisium International Music Forum 2018
Keynote speaker at Colisium International Music Forum 2018 in Almaty, Kazakhstan
Sound of the Xity (SOTX) 2017
Panel moderator at Sound of the Xity (SOTX) 2017 in Beijing
Asia Pacific Music Meeting (APaMM) 2015
Panelist at Asia Pacific Music Meeting (APaMM) 2015 in Ulsan, Korea
Asia Pacific Music Meeting (APaMM) 2018
Speaker at Asia Pacific Music Meeting (APaMM) 2018 in Ulsan, Korea
- News -
HI!LIVE Presented by HIFIVE and MusicDish
A Livestream Featuring Artists from Around the World Including Rebel Rhythms, Tennyson King, Sugar Blue and More
Colisium International Music Forum Presents
Online Panel Discussion on "Live Music Business on Quarantine" with Global Music Professionals
Gig Life Pro Spotlight: Eric De Fontenay
A Professional Take on the Music Business in China
- Videos -
LivExp
LivExp is an idea conceived during the beginnings of the coronavirus epidemic, where we stream the best live video performances from concerts and festivals around the world for the music-lovers under mandated or self-quarantine.
Music Video Premiers
Music Videos premier weekly on our channels from talented and unique artists around the world.
- About MusicDish*China 独立小炒 -
- The Crew -
Eric de Fontenay
Founder, Manager
Eric is the founder of MusicDish*China. With more than 20 years of experience in the Western music market and a unique vision, he decided to enter the Chinese independent music market in 2009, to provide Chinese music lovers with talented overseas bands, as well as assist overseas musicians in music distribution, sales, and tour planning across Greater China. Currently, Eric is the overseas agent of popular Chinese rock band Second Hand Rose, Gemini, and Iron Kite.
Jue
Head of Domestic Music
I follow Chinese independent music, and am looking forward to all types of music that is expressed sincerely. I seek personal growth alongside music, while attempting to become a little "screw" in the music industry.
Lava
Label Outreach
Pursuing a masters degree in Entertainment Music Industry Management at Carnegie Mellon. Love independent music. Lead vocalist of The Sircle. Hoping to spread the joy and freedom of live music to many more individuals.
Clara
Social Media
Born and raised in an Asian International Financial Center. At the age of 17, I went to university alone in a city filled with culture and known for the entertainment industry 11600 kilometers away from home. UCLA student majoring in sociology, with a minor in film and digital media. I'm convinced that with my learned skills and knowledge, I can promote unique and interesting art. But most importantly, I hope to bring together the music of the world alongside MusicDish.
Maggie
Festival Outreach
An Economics and Chinese Studies double major at Northwestern University. I enjoy music that is unique and distinctive. My biggest hope is for music to transcend national borders and give the youth the strength and freedom to express themselves.
Ian
Domestic Music Assistant
A recent graduate with majors in Music Business and Chinese Studies, I have always been passionate about international music and helping amplify the voices of others. After various experiences engaging with local music scenes in both China and the US, I now get to work sharing great music both within China and abroad.
Katrina
Domestic Music Assistant
Have lived in China, Canada and the US in the past. A current Data Science & Business double major at UC Berkeley. Happiest near mountains and oceans. Cannot live without musicals, movies, dark chocolates, coffees and cocktails. Always daydreaming about being a day-time photographer and night-time bartender. Amateur flutist. Aficionado of C-pop, jazz and folk music. Music is the cocktail of my life.
Alicia
Web Content Developer
I am a student at Georgetown University studying Management and Operations and Information Management with a Music minor. Music in itself is a language that connects the world together and has allowed me to discover my passion for Chinese music. I cannot wait to see the universal language of music bring people together and spread love.
Emily
Website & Social Media Developer
As a Music Technology major and Computer Science minor at Connecticut College, I have a passion for international music and its ability to connect cultures and society through a shared understanding. I look towards increasing exposure to international music as a way of bringing people closer together, even as they are worlds apart.
Chenyu
Chinese Social Media Assistant
A junior studying at University of Wisconsin-Madison, with triple-major in Music Composition, Philosophy, and Mathematics. An enthusiast of the interdisciplinary of knowledge. As an emerging composer, my interests have been centered on the idiosyncratic nature of sound. I believe that music is the most intricate form of the expression of ideas that may otherwise be abstract. Working with MusicDish, I hope to help build the bridge between people and music as a universal language.